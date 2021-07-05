Bo Bichette fourth Blue Jay named to 2021 AL All Star team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fourth member of the Toronto Blue Jays is headed to Colorado for the MLB All Star Game.

Shortstop Bo Bichette has been named an American League reserve player, being added to the final roster Sunday evening.

Bichette is hitting .287 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs, and leads the league in runs with 68, two ahead of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bichette joins Guerrero, Teoscar Hernandez and Marcus Simien as the Blue Jays representatives at the game. The All Star Game is being played at Coors Field in Denver on July 13, first pitch is at 7:30 P.M.