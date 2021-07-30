Blue Jays' Bo Bichette thanks Buffalo in Player's Tribune article

TORONTO (WKBW) — The Blue Jays are back in Toronto after playing 23 games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, and their shortstop took time to thank the fans in the Queen City.

Bo Bichette in an article for The Player's Tribune sharing his excitement for the team returning to play home games in Toronto, but also thanked Blue Jays fans.

Something I can’t say enough, though: THANK YOU to the people of Dunedin and Buffalo, for welcoming us with open arms. It was weird circumstances, for sure — but I know I speak for all the guys when I say I feel a special connection to both of your cities now. You treated us like your own, and were such a big part of helping us grow. Any success that we have going forward, you’re a part of it. Bo Bichette via The Player's Tribune

Bichette played 56 games for the Buffalo Bisons in 2019.

During that season, Bichette batted .275, had an OPS of .806, and had eight home runs and 32 RBI.