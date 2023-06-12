Bisons, Wynton Bernard viral moment continues to inspire

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WKBW) — Coors Field's electric energy on Aug. 12, 2022, will be a day Wynton Bernard will never forget as he recorded his first hit as a pro.

"I always say it felt surreal the whole time," said Bernard." It felt like I was in a dream."

A lifelong goal of the center fielder took over a decade to accomplish, but he never gave up. The exact moment Wynton received the news went viral, inspiring people all over the world.

Wynton Bernard went viral when he told his mother he had reached the Show. Life hasn’t been quite the same since. ❤️



"I couldn't be more grateful that it happened when it did because of how many more people it touched. That was more meaningful for me."

The love for the game took this California native from coast to coast, playing for more than a dozen teams.

Wynton even came within arms reach of achieving his goal during a stint in Detroit roughly eight years ago.

"I was on the 40-man roster with the Tigers in 2015, and I was really hoping to get a shot then, and nothing worked out."

His mental toughness was tested, and all the sacrifices finally paid off. Wynton appeared in 12 games for the Colorado Rockies last season.

In his newest contract, life is coming full circle for the Niagara University Alum, landing with the Buffalo Bisons.

"If you can look at yourself in the mirror every single day and tell yourself that you give it your all, you have nothing to worry about."