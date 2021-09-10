Bisons win 11 straight for longest streak in modern team history

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As a baseball fan, you never want to see a game cut short due to rain. But Bisons fans should be thrilled with Thursday's victory over the Syracuse Mets.

Poor weather stopped to the Herd's 6-1 win at Sahlen Field after just five innings. But it was Buffalo's 11th win in a row. That's the longest in the team's modern history.

The Bisons' winning streak dates back to August 29th. The last time Buffalo had won 10 games in a row was 2004. The team's modern era dates back to 1985.

Buffalo has less than a month left in its regular season. The herd's magic number for a division title is five. They host Syracuse on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.