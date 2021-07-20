Bisons announce remaining schedule which includes 23 games at Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons are ready to return home for the first time since 2019.

The team released their updated schedule for the remainder of the 2021 season, which will now include 23 home games at Sahlen Field. The first game is scheduled for August 10th with the final one set for September 26th. The four homestands include four of the club's five rivals within the Northeast Division.

The schedule is as follows:

August 10-15: vs. Rochester Red Wings

August 24-29: Worcester Red Sox

September 7-12: Syracuse Mets

September 22-26: Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 26th at 10:00 am and can be purchased at www.Bisons.com.

