Better Business Bureau warning about possible Blue Jays ticket scams in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York is warning about possible ticket scams for when the Blue Jays play their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, starting June 1.

The Better Business Bureau says even though tickets don't go on sale for some until May 18 and the general public on May 20, people are selling fake tickets on secondary markets.

“We see ticket scams pop up every time there is a major event in Upstate New York,” said Warren Clark, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. “We welcome the Blue Jays to Buffalo and we want to make sure fans are going to legitimate sources to buy their tickets and if they come across any scams, to please report them to BBB.org/scamtracker and to the District Attorney’s Office.”

“I am excited that we are able to attend in-person sporting events with the Blue Jays returning to Buffalo, but I also want to encourage baseball fans to check to make sure that they are purchasing tickets from the reputable online distributors,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The Blue Jays and the Better Business Bureau are reminding fans that tickets will be officially sold through Bluejays.com/tickets, while StubHub.com is the official secondary market partner of the Blue Jays and Major League Baseball; and purchases made through any channel other than the Blue Jays (bluejays.com/tickets or via phone at 888-654-6529) or StubHub.com cannot be verified as official tickets.

The Blue Jays first game at Sahlen Field is June 1 against the Miami Marlins at 7:07 p.m.