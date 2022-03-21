Beauts open up postseason play this weekend, will play Boston Pride on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The regular season is over and the Buffalo Beauts now prepare for the postseason. The Beauts will play the Boston Pride this Friday in the 1st round if the Premier Hockey Federation playoffs. The preliminary round game is set to begin at 4 p.m. at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

If the regular season is any indication as to how this postseason game will go, fans are in for a treat. The two teams split four games during the regular season, with each game decided by one goal. The Pride won a pair of games on February 26th and 27th [4-3, 1-0] while the Beauts won the next pair of games on March 19th and 20th in overtime [2-1, 3-2].

The Beauts finished the regular season with a 6-14 record. They've been led by Autumn MacDougall with 14 points [5 goals, 9 assists] and goaltender Carly Jackson who has a .903 save percentage on the season.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the semifinal round on Sunday with the Championship game set for Monday night.