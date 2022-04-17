Bandits lock up 1st seed in postseason with 18-9 win over Swarm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Celebrate Banditland! With an 18-9 win over the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night, the Bandits secured their 14th win of the season and more importantly, the no. 1 overall seed in the postseason.

The Bandits jumped out to an early lead and held the advantage after one quarter of play, but the Swarm came firing in the 2nd quarter, scoring three of the period's first four goals and taking their first lead of the game. The Bandits, however, went on their own run, scoring six straight goals — all from different players — to go back on top. They outscored the Swarm in both the 3rd and 4th quarters to hold onto that lead and secure the win.

Chris Cloutier led the way with three goals and five assists while Dhane Smith added two goals and seven assists. Matt Vinc made 28 saves in net.

The Bandits wrap up the regular season on Saturday, April 30th when they host the Toronto Rock at 7 p.m.