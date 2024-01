BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bandits forward Josh Byrne is staying in Buffalo for a bit longer. Wednesday, the team announced Byrne was signing a 5-year contract extension.

Byrne was a first-round draft pick in 2017 and is currently in his 6th season with the Bandits.

He leads the team in multiple categories and currently leads the Bandits in goals and is tied for the team lead in points.