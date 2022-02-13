Bandits' hot start ends at the hands of Toronto in 12-10 loss

HAMILTON, Ontario — The last undefeated team standing in the NLL has fallen. The Buffalo Bandits' trip to Ontario came up empty on Saturday evening as the Toronto Rock prevailed 12-10. Western New York native Connor Fields had a hat trick in the loss.

Despite trailing 8-4 at halftime, largely due to Rock forward Tom Schreiber, the Bandits battled back to tie the game in the fourth quarter. But transition opportunities for Toronto helped them seal the deal in the final frame.

After a week north of the border, Buffalo is back in friendly territory next weekend. The Albany Firewolves come to Banditland for the first time since they relocated to the Capital Region. Faceoff is at 7:30 p.m. on February 18 at KeyBank center.