Bandits add WNY native via trade, draft two forwards in NLL Draft's first round

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits were busy on Saturday night to star the NLL Entry Draft. Two rookie forwards are coming to Banditland, and a local star will make his homecoming via trade.

Bishop Timon graduate Connor Fields ('14) will return to his hometown team after a draft night trade. The Bandits acquired Fields from the San Diego Seals in exchange for the 13th overall pick in this year's draft and a 2022 second round pick.

Buffalo also added Fields's former college teammate in Tehoka Nanticoke. The right-handed forward was the top-rated recruit in lacrosse in 2017 before playing at Albany. Later in the draft, the Bandits added Vancouver native Thomas Vaesen with the 14th overall pick.

After the 2020 season was cut short at the start of the pandemic, this past season season was canceled entirely. The NLL will start its upcoming season in early December.