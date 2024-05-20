Back to where it started: Two-time Olympian Anita Alvarez to stop in Tonawanda for showcase

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Tonawanda Aquatic & Fitness Center is where it all started for two-time Olympian Anita Alvarez.

Soon, she'll return to Tonawanda along with the rest of the 2024 Olympic Artistic Swim Team.

"We're going to get to perform for my family, home club, and the whole community. All those people have supported me along this crazy journey," said Alvarez.

Anita's journey has come with obstacles, including a scary moment at the World Championships in Budapest.

"Unfortunately, when it happened to her, she was alone. So, she sank to the bottom and had to be rescued. But it's a very physically demanding sport," said Karen Alvarez.

However, the determination of Anita's spirit didn't keep her out of the water for long.

"She didn't want that to be what decided the end of her sports career," said Karen.

Instead, Anita is one step closer to becoming the first American Artistic Swimmer to represent Team USA three times at the Olympics.

"My goal was, 'I want to make an Olympic team.' That happened almost eight years ago, and I'm still going," said Anita.

The accomplishments of the Western New York Native inspire young swimmers in her hometown.

"You think, 'Wow, that's someone I want to be like," said Maisy Fleming.

The next visit from Anita is set for Saturday, May 25th. Two practice sessions will follow, followed by the big performance on Sunday, May 26th.

Tonawanda Aquatic & Fitness Center Tonawanda Aquatic & Fitness Center

"It's a first come, first come seating basis. We can take several hundred people. It will be tight, but we'll take as many people as possible because we know this may be the closest people will get to the Olympics. So, we're happy to host as we can fit," said Naomi Sosnowski, Tonawanda aquatic & fitness director.