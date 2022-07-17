Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Auburn's Carson Bacha wins 2022 Porter Cup

Carson Bacha
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Carson Bacha, of Auburn, tees off on the third hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Windermere, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Carson Bacha
Posted at 11:55 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 23:55:28-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, Carson Bacha and Garrett Engle felt the weight on their shoulders at the annual Porter Cup until the very end.

The 63rd Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club got interesting with a four-way tie through 16 holes.

Bacha from Auburn University entered the afternoon two strokes behind Engle.

Engle worked his way from behind and forced a playoff where ultimately had to take a penalty when his ball went off course into the street.

The error was all Bacha needed to pars the one-hole playoff and claim the 2022 Porter Cup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United