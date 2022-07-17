NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, Carson Bacha and Garrett Engle felt the weight on their shoulders at the annual Porter Cup until the very end.

The 63rd Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club got interesting with a four-way tie through 16 holes.

Bacha from Auburn University entered the afternoon two strokes behind Engle.

Engle worked his way from behind and forced a playoff where ultimately had to take a penalty when his ball went off course into the street.

The error was all Bacha needed to pars the one-hole playoff and claim the 2022 Porter Cup.