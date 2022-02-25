Art exhibit aims to improve the state of women's pro sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The double life of a professional female athlete is far from glorious. But it's a life Kimberly Sass lived for a long time while she played for the Metropolitan Riveters.

"You have to go to work the next day after winning a championship," Sass said, recalling her 2018 Isobel Cup championship. "When I had the trophy at work, I feel like it was the only thing reminding me that it was a real experience and that it wasn't a dream. Because it's right back to reality."

Sass's reality is on display until February 26 at the CEPA Gallery in downtown Buffalo. Behind the Front has been displayed from coast to coast. While Sass has painted several pieces for the exhibit, there are also displays that show the unfortunate dichotomy she had to endure during her playing career.

"There was a scheduling mishap one season. And of course, that meant bags are all over the floor, and we're kind of spilling over into the restroom area of the locker room," Sass said. "And you catch yourself thinking like, would a male athlete ever have to go through an experience like this at the pro level?"

Behind the Front will be in Buffalo until Saturday afternoon's closing brunch. You can bid on pieces and learn more about the exhibit's previous and future stops here.