Annual 'Kids Run' continues with three generations at the forefront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three generations are continuing a family tradition that started over 30 years ago.

"In 1988, I thought of the Kids Run and funded it myself," said Mary Anne Cappellino. "I thought Western New York could use an event like that to help its kids and families enjoy the fun of fitness."

Mary Anne has invested in the Kids Run because of the meaning of who it represents.

"So, I started the run in memory of my mom, who passed away at an early age. She wasn't able to be physically active. I know she would think the world of this," said Cappellino.

The event has grown from 400 in its first year to 5,000. The expansion comes from the collaboration of Independent Health.

The foundation's mission is to improve the health and well-being of all of Western New York.

https://twitter.com/IH_news/status/1787584431231750163

"They saw the run, loved the run, and decided to nurture it. It has grown so much," said Cappellino.

Mary Anne's daughter Amy can attest to what the Kids Run has brought to her and her two daughters, who now participate.

"So obviously, she sees how excited we are about racing and running and community events," said Amy Wolfson.

Amy's daughter Ivy has grown up around the race and finished her first race in a stroller alongside her older sister. This brings back memories for Amy of her childhood.

"I remember having my sister by my side through all these years. Starting at eight, and my sister Kelly was 10. It instilled a real belief in fitness," said Wolfson.

Amy gained a bonus sister when her parents adopted Mya from China.

WKBW Family bring Mya to United States



"We brought her to the United States when she was three and a half years old, and the very first run that she did was the Independent Health Kids Run. She remains very active, a hiker, snowboarder, cyclist," said Cappellino.

It's a tradition rooted in love going strong from generation to generation.

The run will take place at Delaware Park on June 1 at 9 a.m.