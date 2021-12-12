Alabama's Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama's Bryce Young won the Heisman Memorial Trophy Saturday night.

The University of Alabama quarterback led the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship (SEC) and the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Young, a sophomore, has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 43 touchdowns this season. He's also run for three touchdowns.

He is the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.

Young beat out Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.