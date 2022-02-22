Aaron Rodgers offers thanks on social media amid uncertain future

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted to Instagram Monday, thanking teammates and actress Shailene Woodley amid speculation about his future.

In a post he dubbed "Monday Night Gratitude, Rodgers began by thanking Woodley, to whom he was engaged and reportedly broke up with last week, for always having his back and for showing him "what unconditional love looks like."

He thanked teammates, including receiver Randall Cobb and tackle David Bakhtiari, saying that he cherishes the friendships he had with each of them. For being "the icing on the beautiful cake we call our jobs: football.”

The reigning NFL MVP finished his post by telling everyone else to "spread love and gratitude."

Several media outlets reported that the vague message was too cryptic, so Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show to clarify his statement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

According to Schefter, Rodgers said he had finished a 12-day cleanse and was looking to express gratitude on the show.

Rodgers added that there would be "no decision on my future" today and that he is "just getting (his) head above the sand now," Schefter reported.