Something to talk about at Chautauqua Institution: Beer and wine at the amphitheater

For the first time in its history, Chautauqua Institution is serving beer and wine inside its iconic amphitheater, marking a significant change for the historic venue as it adapts to financial challenges.

The milestone occurred during Bonnie Raitt's concert, where patrons could purchase alcoholic beverages and bring them into the amphitheater during the show.

"For the first time in Chautauqua's history at the amphitheater, we will be doing concessions inside of the amphitheater," said Vanessa Weinert.

The beverage selection includes sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, sparkling Lambrusco and sparkling rosé, according to Richard Zorn.

"And actually bring it into the amphitheater during the show," Weinert said.

The change represents a dramatic shift for the institution, which didn't allow any alcohol sales on campus until 2017.

"For a long time, you know, we were a dry community. I use that a little loosely because there's lots of stories about 'Chautauqua tea' on people's porches where was that actually tea in the cup or was it something else?" Weinert said.

Financial pressures drive changes

The institution is implementing these changes while facing significant financial challenges, including declining ticket sales, fewer Canadian visitors and a budget deficit.

Kyle Keough, interim CEO of Chautauqua Institution, explained the difficulties they're confronting.

"We saw a decline in total attendance. We essentially have lost housing at Chautauqua since COVID. A lot of people decided to just buy their cottage and not rent it out anymore, so we didn't have enough capacity. And so as a result of that we're not quite at the attendance levels we were prior to the pandemic," Keough said.

The institution needs to make budget adjustments in the $4 million to $6 million range for next season, Keough said.

These financial pressures are driving the institution to schedule more major concerts outside the regular nine-week season and offer amenities like alcoholic beverages at the amphitheater.

"Just like you could at most other major venues. We've been a little slow in picking that up," Keough said.

Richard Zorn, venue operations manager at the Institution, was busy setting up the concession stand midday Friday, loading up a refrigerated truck with boxes of wine and beer.

"Red wine, redhead singer.... Hopefully, it works out," Zorn said.

