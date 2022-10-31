Some Western New York communities delaying winter parking restrictions due to mild weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New York Communities are delaying winter parking restrictions. We're keeping track of which towns will implement these restrictions later than planned.

Municipalities delaying their restrictions include the Town of Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, Leroy and Cheektowaga. However, the City of Tonawanda is already enforcing its ban.

Mayor John White tells 7 News it's mostly about safety. Mayor White says, "I mean we have had October storms which you know which cause a lot of problems. My concern is safety, number one, and the liability of the leaves collecting and not getting around the cars and then the cars move, and we get a heavy rain, and it washes them down the sewer and then we get clogged."

In the City of Tonawanda, no cars are allowed on the streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. until March 31st.

Other towns, including Tonawanda are delaying those parking restrictions until at least November 15th. Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger reminds drivers to move their cars off the streets before that if there is a snowstorm.

