Snow removal crews preparing for Christmas weekend storm in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow removal crews are already planning for the forecasted snowstorm.

The timing of the storm, coinciding with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas day on Sunday, is causing some issues with staffing because so many are hoping to have off for Christmas.

Erie County Department of Public Works Commissioner William Geary says they're confident they'll have all the resources they need. He expects to have a finalized staffing plan by Thursday.

"They usually rise to the occasion, and I don't see this as any different. Obviously, Christmas is going to be tough but if my crew is in, I'll be in with them," Geary tells 7 News. He says if they need more staffing, they can always call for support.

Geary explains, "we have the option to go through mutual aid with other towns, villages as well as NYS DOT and ultimately contact contractors if we need specialized equipment."

As always, he urges those of you who don't have to travel to stay off the roads during snowstorms to make it easier for crews to clear the streets. High winds are also forecasted so Geary is asking residents to secure any outdoor items that could fly away.

Follow the latest on the holiday forecast from the 7 Weather team.