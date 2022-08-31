Watch Now
Six Flags Darien Lake announces new special events lineup

Six Flags Darien Lake
Posted at 8:23 AM, Aug 31, 2022
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced its new special events lineup for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The amusement park will feature a host of seasonal events, including programs for season pass and annual membership holders.

  • Fright Fest - From Sept. 17 to Oct. 15
    • Six Flags' annual Halloween event.
  • Kids Fest - Saturdays and Sundays from June 3 to June 25.
    • Event designed for children and families.
  • Festival of Light - Nightly June 23 to Sept. 4
    • Variety of spectacular LED light and tunnel displays and the return of Six Flags laser light show.
  • Can/Am Friendship Festival - July 1 - July 4
    • Independence Day and Canada Day celebration with fireworks, flags, and patriotic tributes.
  • Beach Party Weekend - July 21 - July 23
    • Located at Hurricane Harbor, includes a pig roast, food, drinks, live island entertainment, and water park contests.
  • International Festival - Sept. 1 - Sept. 4, Sept. 9, Sept. 16
    • A family-friendly festival that features seasonal craft beers, international cuisine, live music, dancing, and local craft artisans.

For more information, visit the Six Flags Darien Lake website.

