Six Flags Darien Lake announces new special events lineup

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced its new special events lineup for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The amusement park will feature a host of seasonal events, including programs for season pass and annual membership holders.

Fright Fest - From Sept. 17 to Oct. 15

Six Flags' annual Halloween event.

Kids Fest - Saturdays and Sundays from June 3 to June 25.

Event designed for children and families.

Festival of Light - Nightly June 23 to Sept. 4

Variety of spectacular LED light and tunnel displays and the return of Six Flags laser light show.

Can/Am Friendship Festival - July 1 - July 4

Independence Day and Canada Day celebration with fireworks, flags, and patriotic tributes.

Beach Party Weekend - July 21 - July 23

Located at Hurricane Harbor, includes a pig roast, food, drinks, live island entertainment, and water park contests.

International Festival - Sept. 1 - Sept. 4, Sept. 9, Sept. 16

A family-friendly festival that features seasonal craft beers, international cuisine, live music, dancing, and local craft artisans.



For more information, visit the Six Flags Darien Lake website.