Singer-songwriter CoCo Lee of 'Mulan' dead at 48

Hong Kong-born U.S. singer CoCo Lee has died after a suicide attempt put her in a coma, her family said.

The singer-songwriter, whose credits include music for hit films like "Mulan" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," was famous for her music which blended sounds from Western hip-hop and R&B.

Her sisters Carol and Nancy wrote in a post to social media, "CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

Her family said she attempted suicide on July 2 and was admitted to a hospital where she later died on July 5.

Lee was born in Hong Kong but raised in San Francisco, and through her love of music found herself winning first prize in a contest she entered in Hong Kong, which helped launch her music career.

This year marked the 30th anniversary for Lee's singing career, her family said. She is credited with paving a way for other singers from her home country to find success in the international music industry.

The family said in a statement, "We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression. We trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady and allow us time and privacy in healing."

Among Lee's credits are her 2001 Oscars performance of "A Love Before Time," from "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." She also delivered the voice for Fa Mulan in the Mandarin language version of the film "Mulan."

Her music garnered nearly 300,000 monthlylisteners on Spotify.

Her sisters wrote, "We hope that everyone will not only miss CoCo, but also share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us. And, continue CoCo's wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness."

