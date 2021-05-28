Senate aims to pass bill to help US compete with China

Lawmakers are on the verge of passing a bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries.

The American Innovation and Competition Act is a key part of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

The legislation includes $50 billion in emergency funding to ramp up domestic computer chip production and more funding for the National Science Foundation.

The bill would also address human rights in China, calling on the White House to impose sanctions against those responsible for alleged forced labor camps in China's Xinjiang region.

