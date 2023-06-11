Section of busy Philadelphia interstate collapses after tanker fire

A section of Philadelphia's I-95 has collapsed after a tanker truck caught fire beneath the highway.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said it responded to the scene at the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philly at 6:30 a.m. The blaze was under control by 7:30 a.m., but both sides of the roadway remain closed.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management tweeted that all lanes of I-95 are closed between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits.

It is not yet known what was inside the tanker that burst into flames, but it caused a major portion of the interstate above to completely buckle. The tanker remains under tons of roadway.

Explosions surrounding the collapse came as a result of the fire, according to Derek Bowmer, battalion chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department. He said the explosions were caused by "runoff of maybe some fuel or gas lines that could have been compromised by the accident," Bowmer said in a news conference Sunday, according to CNN.

"We have fire coming out of those manholes," he said.

Dominick Mireles, director of Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management, said officials face a big feat ahead.

"Today is going to be a long day. Obviously with I-95 northbound gone, and southbound questionable, it's going to be even longer than that," Mireles said in a news conference.

He said efforts are just in the preliminary stages, and right now agencies both from within and outside of Philadelphia are getting together to determine next steps.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Philadelphia Police and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency have been on scene assisting local first responders.

Shapiro said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Michael Carroll was en route to evaluate the situation and address traffic needs.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com