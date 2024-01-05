Scripps News viewers who want more weekend coverage are getting it

With the new year upon us, we here at Scripps News are thinking about all the new initiatives we're rolling out in 2024 — many of which came from things you asked for on our Scripps News Viewer Hotline.

Jamie from Florida said: "I just found your channel recently and I watch it almost all the time. Can you guys give us weekend news in addition to just the weekday blocks that you do. Like 'Scripps News Weekend Morning' for example. I think that would be nice — a little Scripps News on the weekend."

And Jill from Kentucky added: "I love your news channel. I love it. The thing is, on Saturdays, it's the same repeat stories over and over and over and over. I wish you could put more news on Saturday."

We hear you loud and clear. That's why later this year we are adding more hours of live news programming on both Saturdays and Sundays to help keep you on top of the latest news, seven days a week.

As some of you know, we already air the "Weekend Debrief" — our in-depth nightly news program — every Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. But in the coming months, get ready for a new wake-up call each weekend, with an extension of our popular morning show "Morning Rush." Our new "Weekend Rush" will soon air every weekend starting at 7 a.m. ET.

Then we got to thinking, why stop there? Starting Jan. 15th, a brand-new Scripps News show called "Main & Wall" focusing on finances will air Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Our political program "The Race" will also begin airing weekdays at 6 p.m. ET — and yes, we'll have a weekend edition too.

Even with all of our new programming we're excited to share in 2024, one thing remains the same: our commitment to providing fact-based, independent news and information that viewers can trust.

Continue to let us know how we're doing — good or bad — anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS to lend your voice to the conversation. You can also find all of our reporting on our website at scrippsnews.com.

