Scripps News Exclusive: A 1-on-1 interview with Mike Pence

In a Scripps News exclusive, former Vice President Mike Pence sat down for a candid one-on-one interview in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pence, a self-described Christian conservative, said he was in Iowa to talk about the importance of what he calls parental rights.

In the interview with Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty, Pence used the term "radical gender ideology" to describe children who may not identify with the sex they were assigned at birth.

He added that he doesn't believe there are more than two genders, insisting there is only male and female.

In a major revelation, Pence said that he doesn't support the introduction of transgender soldiers in the military, claiming it's a distraction.

Pence addressed numerous other topics in the wide-ranging interview, including Ron DeSantis' decision to join the race for president.

Pence said he welcomes anyone entering the race to share new ideas. The former vice president went on to criticize the current administration for promoting what he described as a "liberal left-wing agenda."

During the half-hour interview, Pence also addressed former President Donald Trump refusing to apologize for the the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. At the time, Pence was in the Capitol as Trump's supporters delayed the Electoral College count.

