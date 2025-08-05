The mysterious reason why August 5 might be shorter than the usual 24 hours in a day

It won't be noticeable to the average person, but Aug. 5 will be slightly shorter than the typical 24 hours in a day.

According to Space.com, scientists have found that Earth is spinning faster than usual — shortening the day by a little over a millisecond.

Typically, a full rotation of the Earth, which defines a day, is 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4.1 seconds long, or 86,400 seconds.

While this tiny time difference may go unnoticed, it represents a significant measurement for scientists tracking Earth's rotation patterns.

The accelerated spin is likely due to changes in the Earth's liquid core and atmospheric influences, according to researchers.

This isn't the first shortened day of the year. Several days in 2025 have already been shorter than the standard 24 hours.

The record for the shortest day ever recorded was set on July 5, 2024, which was shorter by 1.66 milliseconds.

Though these time discrepancies seem marginal to everyday life, they could eventually affect computers, satellites and telecommunications systems that rely on precise timekeeping.

