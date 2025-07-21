Cram Fire in Oregon becomes largest US wildfire this year, burning over 95,000 acres

A wildfire in Central Oregon quickly grew over the weekend to become the nation's largest so far this year after burning over 95,000 acres.

Officials said the Cram Fire was approximately 73% contained as of Monday, over a week after it first sparked on July 13.

Strong winds, scorching temperatures and low humidity created the perfect storm for the blaze to explode in size near Willowdale in a rural region of the state.

Evacuation orders were issued for Jefferson, Wasco and Crook Counties.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters worked on the blaze with 88 engines and eight helicopters, officials said.

Now, some of those crews will be released as officials said favorable weather in the forecast will help to get the wildfire completely under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

While it is the largest this year, the Cram Fire is hardly the only wildfire ravaging areas across the country.

Last week, a pair of wildfires in Northern Arizona burned over 70,000 acres of land and devastated the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

