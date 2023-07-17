Report indicates which cities in America have the worst drivers

When you think of bad driving, you might naturally think big cities, like Los Angeles and New York, would be the most dangerous cities. But it turns out, those cities were not on the list of places with the worst drivers.

According to recent data released by Consumer Affairs, Memphis, Tennessee, has the highest proportion of bad drivers. It is followed by Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Macon, Georgia, and St. Louis.

Of cities with a population of over 100,000, Memphis had the highest proportion of fatal crashes caused by bad driving (32.3 crashes per 100,000 people) and total car crash fatalities per 100,000 (37.9 deaths). The city also is second for drunk driving fatalities per capita.

Baton Rouge, which ranked No. 2 for having the worst drivers in the U.S., came in at No. 1 for most drunk driving fatalities per capita.

The full top 10 of worst-driving cities is as follows:

1. Memphis, Tennessee

2. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

4. Macon, Georgia

5. St. Louis

6. Cleveland

7. Detroit

8. Victorville, California

9. Hesperia, California

10. Pueblo, Colorado

In case you were wondering, the cities with the best drivers are:

1. Green Bay, Wisconsin

2. Cary, North Carolina

3. Oxnard, California

4. Bellevue, Washington

5. McKinney, Texas

6. Lynn, Massachusetts

7. Glendale, California

8. Pearland, Texas

9. College Station, Texas

10. Henderson, Nevada

Consumer Affairs said it used 2021 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data in making its determinations. The data indicated that the U.S. reached a 16-year high in traffic fatalities.

"This crisis on our roads is urgent and preventable," said Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Deputy Administrator, in 2022 when the data was released. "We will redouble our safety efforts, and we need everyone — state and local governments, safety advocates, automakers, and drivers — to join us. All of our lives depend on it."

The full list of cities is available on Consumer Affairs' website.

