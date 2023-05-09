Rep. George Santos charged by Justice Department, sources say

The scandal-plagued new Republican lawmaker Rep. George Santos has been charged by the Department of Justice and could surrender in court as early as this week, according to multiple reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

NBC reported, citing sources, that it could be a court in Long Island, New York where Santos surrenders to.

Scripps News reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice, who told Nathaniel Reed the agency was not yet prepared to confirm reports of the charges by Tuesday. Rep. Santos' office did not immediately have any further details to add.

A lawyer for Santos and a spokesperson for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Santos has faced criticism and mockery in the media and from other lawmakers over a list of false statements and questions about his past. The freshman lawmaker now reportedly faces federal criminal charges that for the moment remain sealed.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Santos said he had not been made aware of the charges, quoted as saying, “This is news to me."

“You’re the first to call me about this,” Santos reportedly told the Associated Press.

Multiple outlets have reported that CNN was the first to break the news.

Santos was expected to possibly appear in court as soon as Wednesday, but a confirmation of an exact date and time wasn't immediately available.

The specific nature of the charges was also not immediately confirmed.

New York Rep. Ritchie Torres responded to the reports writing in a statement, "The criminal prosecution of U.S. Rep. George Santos is long overdue."

Torres said, "Although the details of the federal prosecution are not yet fully known, one thing is crystal clear – either Rep. Santos must resign or House Republican leadership, under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, must summon the courage to join House Democrats in expelling him. Rep. Santos is a deep rot of corruption at the core of Congress.”

Rep. Dan Goldman of New York released a statement saying, "While we wait to see the exact criminal charges filed against George Santos, public reporting indicates that the charges relate to the conduct outlined in the complaint I filed with the House Ethics Committee."

Rep. Goldman said, "Now that Santos has been indicted, it is incumbent on Speaker Kevin McCarthy to eliminate the stain of Santos on this hallowed institution by removing him from Congress immediately."

