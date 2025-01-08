Registered sex offender arrested in mysterious 2021 murder of Marquita Mull

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A suspect has been arrested in the mysterious 2021 killing of Marquita Mull, a 50-year-old Buffalo woman who went missing and her body was later found off a trail in Chautauqua County, next to the remains of a second, unidentified woman.

The suspect, Richard J. Fox, 61, of Buffalo was arraigned for Murder in the Second Degree Wednesday morning in Buffalo City Court.

A press conference on the arrest is expected to be held later Wednesday morning.

Fox is a Level 3 registered sex offender. Level 3 is the highest level, meaning he must comply with the most restrictions.

Records show that Fox was convicted of two sex crimes. The first was in Chautauqua County in 1993. Fox was convicted of third-degree rape of a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to 18 months to 3 years in prison.

Then in 2005, he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape and first-degree aggravated sex abuse of a 42-year-old Buffalo woman in Buffalo. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Mull was living in the Broadway neighborhood of Buffalo when she disappeared in the summer of 2021. Her family said she had mental health and physical problems after being hit by a car several years earlier. Her family reported her missing after she failed to pick up a disability check.

Then on September 27, Chautauqua County authorities said, a woman hiking along the Chautauqua Rails to Trails in the Town of Portland saw something off the trail in a wooded area that caught her eye. She went into the woods and saw what turned out to be a human skull.

Chautauqua County sheriff's investigators and a forensic team found skeletal remains in what seemed to be a shallow grave. But as they were excavating the remains they noticed a distinct scent. About 10 yards away from the shallow grave in a gully, they found the decomposing remains of a second body.

An autopsy would later reveal the second body was Mull.

Her family was baffled by how she ended up nearly 60 miles away from Buffalo in a remote part of Chautauqua County.

