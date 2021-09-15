Shop 716 eGift Card program returns to benefit local small businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County announced the return of the Shop 716 eGift Card and Buy Local Marketing Campaign programs to benefit local small businesses.

Launched in 2020, Erie County says the Shop 716 program has generated nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for local small businesses with another $1 million estimated from the latest buy one, get one gift card promotion.

From September 14 to September 19 the Shop 716 eGift Card program will utilize a buy one, get one free gift card promotion for a $50 gift card. The promotion will transition to a buy one, get one free gift card promotion for a $25 gift card until December 30th, 2021.

The gift cards are electronic and can be texted, emailed or printed after purchase for use and will be accepted at over 650 participating independent local merchants. You can find a full list of participating merchants here.

You can find more information on the programs here.

When you buy local you are supporting small business owners and their families, keeping dollars here in our community and building a stronger local economy. Let’s come together as a community right now to skip the big box retailers and online outlets and instead focus on the local businesses that are all around us and need us to return to them so Erie County can continue its comeback story. - Deputy Erie County Executive Maria Whyte

Erie County said from October 2020 to the end of 2021 it will have spent $26.3 million in stimulus funds on business initiatives.