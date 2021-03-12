TSA is now hiring officers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Transportation Security Administration is hiring about 6,000 transportation security officers across the country and positions are open in the Buffalo area.

According to the TSA, 25 positions will be opening at the Albany, Buffalo Niagara and Syracuse Hancock International Airports in the next few months, as part of the national efforts to prepare for anticipated summer travel volumes.

The TSA says it expects more people to travel based on seasonal trends and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

“We are seeking women and men who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. "Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. Our officers will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.”

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, and health care plans for both part- and full-time employees. Hourly pay starts at $17.11 per hour at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and the TSA offers part-time employees the opportunity to receive pay increases after six months.

The TSA also posted this video to its YouTube channel to give potential applicants a better idea of what the job is like on a daily basis.

You can apply to become a transportation security officer here.

