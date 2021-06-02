DiversityX hosting Diversity Virtual Career Fair to put WNYers back to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The organization DiversityX is hosting a virtual career fair aimed at helping people in minority, LGBTQIA+ and those with disabilities find work.

The Buffalo Diversity Virtual Career Fair features more than 25 employers in the Western New York area, including the following:

Anthem

Citigroup

Comcast

Dell Technologies

DuPont de Nemours

Marathon Petroleum

Interviews with employers, educational institutions and franchisors will be available at Wednesday's career fair.

It runs from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and is free to register by clicking here.

Anyone interested in participating and applying for a job through the career fair is encouraged to upload a copy of their resume when they register for the event so employers can review it ahead of time.