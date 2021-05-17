Erie County Fair will officially take place August 11-22 following state announcement

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following an announcement by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday morning, the organizers of the Erie County Fair confirm the fair will take place on August 11-22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

In a COVID-19 response briefing, Cuomo announced county fairs, including the Erie County Fair, could open this summer. Fairs must get permits from their local health departments and attendees must practice social distancing. Larger fairs, like the Erie County Fair, must get state approval.

The Erie County Agricultural Society, which organizes the fair, told 7 Eyewitness News last week that it had already presented a plan to state and county health departments.

In a statement issued Monday, a spokesperson for the Erie County Fair said organizers would provide more specific details in the coming days.