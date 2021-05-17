Erie County Fair and county fairs across NY can reopen, local and state approval required in some cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an announcement from New York City on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced all county fairs can reopen this summer with some restrictions.

Fairs can reopen at full capacity if they have a permit from their local health department and can ensure six feet of social distancing will be possible for attendees.

Fairs with attendance of more than 5,000 people need to also obtain New York State Department of Health approval in order to operate. Private and government-owned venues can set their own rules beyond the state guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Last week, the Erie County Fair announced it saw a path to full capacity at this year's fair. The fair typically sees more than 100,000 attendees per day, so it would need approval from the state health department to operate.