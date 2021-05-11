Erie County Fair at full capacity? Organizers think so

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers of the Erie County Fair say they have a path to full capacity in 2021. This, after a study done by the International Association of Fairs & Expositions and Epistemix, a software company, simulated how the Coronavirus could spread. They say that evidence showed that a 70% immunity could create opportunity.

"Based on 70% immunity in August we should be able to have he fair at 100% capacity without masks or social distancing" Jessica Underberg, CEO of the Erie County Agricultural Society said.

According to Underberg, they feel the study has strong enough evidence to convince County and State officials that full attendance can be done.

"What we're just trying to prove is that it can be done and it can be done safely," Underberg said.

The County says they have not seen the study yet, and County Executive Poloncarz said he struggles with a Fair at full attendance.

"We have people who go to the Fair who are from all over the country," The County Executive said, "I would not set foot in the Fair if I was vaccinated."

The Erie County Fair is one of the largest in the country with an average of more than 1 million people visiting the last five Fairs. That's more than 100 thousand people per day. The county executive stopped short of mandating a vaccine for those in attendance, but did say, ultimately, it's up to the state.

"Our goal is to have a safe Fair if it should go forward, remember New York State has to issue guidance before hand."

So when can you expect a decision? As of now it is unknown, however, the Fair does plan to sell tickets on July 1st.