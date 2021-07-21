How to apply for financial assistance if your home was damaged by floods in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're in need of financial assistance if your home was damaged by flooding in Western New York we have some resources that could help you make ends meet.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), says even if you don't have flood insurance, you can seek assistance through their individuals and households program.

The program offers assistance for housing along with repairs and replacement of owner-occupied homes.

You can also apply for help through the disaster assistance website or by downloading the FEMA app.

If you live in Niagara Falls and your home was damaged, you can apply for assistance by clicking here.

If you live in Niagara County and need financial assistance, you can apply for it by clicking here.