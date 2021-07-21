Niagara County Emergency Services launches 'Prepare Niagara' app

NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — Niagara County Emergency Services has launched the "Prepare Niagara" app.

Officials say the smartphone app will serve as a new way to connect with residents and visitors.

“As this week’s flooding has shown, it is imperative for us to be able to reach out to the community quickly in the event of any type of emergency situation,” said Niagara County Emergency Service Director Jonathan Schultz. “The Prepare Niagara app allows us to do that plus provides several other features that can aid in emergency planning and post-event response.”

The app will allow users to:

Submit damage reports

View evacuation procedures

Receive push notifications

Connect to the organization’s social media platforms

View shelter locations

Read recent news and press releases

Browse emergency plans and checklists

Officials encourage residents to submit damage reports for the July 20 storm through the app.

You can find a link to download the app here.