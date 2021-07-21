Niagara Falls asking residents to report rain storm damage to determine financial aid eligibility

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Niagara Falls is asking residents to report storm damage to the city by Friday afternoon in order to determine if the city is eligible for financial assistance from New York State.

The city says this is in response to the state of emergency ordered for Niagara County from serious rain storms on Tuesday.

Niagara Falls residents and homeowners need to report their damage assessments to the city by Friday, July 23 at 4 p.m.

You can submit your damage claim by sending an email to Nancy.Shiah@niagarafallsny.gov or by calling (716) 286-4320.