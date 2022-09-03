This quilted belt bag looks so much more expensive than it is

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You don’t always have to spend a great deal of money to own items that are well made and look polished, smart and stylish. The Drop brand’s Rylee Quilted Belt Bag is an excellent example of this.

The soft, smooth faux leather bag has intricate stitching across the entire exterior, giving it a skillfully constructed, luxe appearance.

This bag has a fully adjustable belt that you can lengthen from 38.25 to 52 inches. The belt has 10 holes at about 1.5-inch increments.

This belt bag can be worn or carried in several ways. For instance, you can fasten it around your waist for secure, hands-free access that is more fashionable than most fanny packs. Alternatively, you can hang it over your shoulder or wear it as a crossbody bag.

The chevron-quilted bag measures 8.5 inches wide, 5 inches high and 1.75 inches deep.

Inside, the bag has a polyester-lined pouch. It also has two open interior pockets and one zippered pocket on the inside. A single snap closure keeps the contents of your bag protected.

This belt bag has an overall rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Customers appreciate that it has the look of a more expensive bag.

“This little bag is a look alike to a designer one,” wrote Constanza Vargas, who shared photos wearing the bag several different ways. “It is well made and soft. It is comfortable to use. It can hold as much as a mini bag. (Small wallet/card holder, car keys, tissue, small cellphone). It can be used as a belt bag, crossbody bag and as a clutch. The belt is adjustable. It is a pretty nice, very casual everyday little bag.”

Several reviewers mentioned that the belt runs large. However, since it is removable, many of those who found it to be bigger than they liked switched it out for something more comfortable. Others simply made adjustments.

“I would highly recommend if you want to free your hand but keep your bag close,” wrote a reviewer named Mune. “No one wants to carry a fanny pack in 2022. This was a stylish purse-bag that worked great and goes with so many outfits. Note it does run a little larger, I had to add extra holes in the belt. I bought 2, one in brown and black.”

The Drop Women’s Rylee Quilted Belt Bag is available in four chic colors: Black, Chocolate, Cognac and Ivory. At just $29.90, it could be a stylish staple to add to your collection.

