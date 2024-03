Kate, the Princess of Wales, revealed on Friday that she is being treated for cancer.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding her health ever since the palace announced she had abdominal surgery in January.

The cancer was reportedly found during that surgery and she is undergoing what's described as "preventative chemotherapy."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

