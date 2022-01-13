Princess Charlotte Will Inherit One Of Diana’s Most Precious Heirlooms

Despite never having had the chance to meet her grandmother, Princess Charlotte will share an intimate bond with the late Princess Diana through a very special heirloom she will inherit upon coming of age.

The item? A family tiara that Diana wore on her wedding day in 1981, when she wed Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace. The Spencer tiara has been in Diana’s family for decades. It was created in the 1930s using Spencer family jewelry, by the iconic British jewelry design house, Garrard. This prized possession has been handed down in the Spencer family, with both of Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, also wearing the tiara on their own wedding days.

Currently, the tiara is the possession of Earl Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s younger brother, according to Good Housekeeping. However, the loving uncle has promised his nephew, Prince William, that the tiara can be passed to his only daughter, little Charlotte.

It’s a nice gesture from William’s uncle, as Charles has his own girls that could’ve been gifted the heirloom.

“William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday,” a royal insider reportedly told Good to Know. “William is quite aware the earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

AP Photo

Charlotte is not only apparently aware that the tiara will be given to her, but is also extremely excited about the gift.

“Lotte knows all about her Granny Diana — after all, ‘Diana’ is one of her middle names. She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara,” a source close to the family told Australia’s New Idea. “Charlotte is more than aware that she’s a princess, and she’s already got plastic tiaras and gowns to play dress-up in. It’s very cute.”

According to royal custom, as the first royal granddaughter, 6-year-old Charlotte will also have prime choice of all the family heirlooms. That sound you hear is middle children and youngest children everywhere giving a royal groan.

