Pride drag show on Nevada Air Force base abruptly canceled

A "family-friendly" drag show that was scheduled to take place on Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada today has been canceled.

The Nellis LGBTQ+ Pride Council was scheduled to host the event, but it was informed that the Department of Defense does not allow drag shows be held on military instillations.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz cheered the decision.

"Drag shows should not be taking place on military installations with taxpayer dollars PERIOD!" Gatez said on Twitter. He also sarcastically tweeted, "Happy Pride Month!"

Gaetz questioned military leaders in March about drag events that either took place or were scheduled on military installations.

"Drag shows are not something that the DOD supports or funds," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin responded during the hearing.

Last week, Gaetz wrote a letter to Austin and Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley, specifically citing the event scheduled at Nellis. He asked the military officials whether the base was providing funding for the event, whether they felt the show was appropriate and why commanders were "defying your intent and direction by facilitating drag events."

It's unclear whether the military leaders directly responded to the letter.

Numerous Republican lawmakers have taken issue with drag shows, claiming they are not appropriate for children.

In Florida, which Gaetz represents in Congress, lawmakers passed a bill that critics say includes language that can be used to ban drag shows. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in May.

