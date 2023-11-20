President Biden to pardon 2 lucky turkeys in annual ceremony

Two lucky turkeys are ready for pardoning.

It's part of an annual tradition in which a U.S. president spares the life of a turkey in a ceremony at the White House — saving them from ending up on someone’s Thanksgiving dinner table.

This year, President Joe Biden will pardon Liberty and Bell, who were hatched in July, and are each about 42 pounds.

"They were raised like all of our turkeys, protected, of course, from weather extremes and predators, in a barn, free to walk about with constant access to water and feed,” said Steve Lykken, chairman of the National Turkey Federation and president of the Jennie-O Turkey Store, at a press conference.

The National Turkey Federation has been the official turkey supplier for the first family since 1947, but the history of the tradition dates back further than that — though the exact origin is disputed. The ceremony, ahead of Thanksgiving, marks the unofficial start of the holiday season.

Liberty and Bell were raised as part of the “presidential flock” in Willmar, Minnesota, where Jennie-O is headquartered.

Lykken said the turkeys were prepared to be in the spotlight. They listened to all kinds of music and sounds to get comfortable with large crowds.

"I can confirm they are in fact Swifties, and they do enjoy some Prince," Lykken said.

The turkey pardon will take place at the South Lawn this year, instead of the Rose Garden. The president is pardoning the turkeys on his 81st birthday.

When the turkeys leave D.C., they’ll head to their new home at the University of Minnesota.

