Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no big Christmas winner

This marks the fourth jackpot to surpass half a billion dollars this year. No one has won the top prize since Oct. 11.
Keith Srakocic / AP
Posted at 8:20 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 08:20:09-05

Santa Claus must’ve been too busy to deliver a big Powerball winner on Christmas Day.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Christmas, raising the Powerball jackpot to $685 million.

Historically, there have only been three grand prize winners drawn on Christmas. The last time this happened was 10 years ago on Dec. 25, 2013, when a lucky Powerball player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

It is not often the Powerball drawing coincides with the Christmas holiday.

The current $685 million prize is the fourth jackpot to surpass the half billion mark this year.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Oct. 11, when a ticket in California matched all six numbers for a $1.765 billion top prize. Since that day, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Despite no one winning the top prize on Monday, a few lucky people got a nice Christmas treat. Three players in California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania matched five numbers to win $1 million each. In Colorado and Georgia, two tickets matched five numbers and had the Power Play feature, increasing the winnings to $2 million.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 5-12-20-24-29 and a red Powerball of 4.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

