Sentencing in Trump's hush money case delayed until after the November election

Judge Juan Merchan has delayed former President Donald Trump's sentencing hearing until after the November election. The hearing was previously scheduled for Sept. 18.

Merchan has moved the date of the sentencing to Nov. 26.

This is the second time the sentencing has been delayed. Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, but the court delayed that two months following a Supreme Court ruling that provided some immunity for presidents for official acts while in office.

In May, a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York criminal hush money trial, making him the first American president to be convicted of a crime. During the six-week trial, prosecutors argued Trump falsified the records to conceal damaging stories, including an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.