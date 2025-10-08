Former Surgeon General explains why he published a warning about RFK Jr.

After President Donald Trump selected Robert F Kennedy, Jr., to head the top health office in the country, everyone from scientists to policymakers to everyday people sounded the alarm. Kennedy has expressed that he doesn't believe HIV causes AIDS. He wrongfully claims that human-made chemicals and water systems could turn children transgender. And he has claimed repeatedly that vaccines cause autism.

Now six former Surgeons General, who were appointed by both Republican and Democratic presidents, have written an op-ed titled "It's Our Duty to Warn The Nation about RFK Jr."

One of the authors, Dr. Richard Carmona, was appointed by George W. Bush in 2002 to be the 17th Surgeon General of the United States. He spoke to Scripps News about the shared decision to pen the letter.

"We have discussions from time to time. When I was Surgeon General, toward the end of my term working with previous Surgeon General Koop, we started thinking to the future and deciding that when there are matters that are complex and involve policy and politics — that intersection that is sometimes controversial — that we should be forming a group called the Surgeon General's Collective," Carmona said. "All the living Surgeons General get together and continue to assist our nation in going through some of the more complex issues. Obviously back then we did not anticipate something like this, where we would have an unqualified person in the position, who was largely being driven by ideology and dismissing science. But nevertheless, we maintain our relationships because we all feel after the privilege of serving as Surgeon General, to some extent, we're all Surgeons General for life, to be able to speak truth to power as necessary."

"I would say we were all concerned when the nomination was first put forward for Mr. Kennedy because we know of his history and his use of randomly spread mis- and dis-information that confuses people," Carmona said. "But in a position as [health] secretary, that was very alarming to all the Surgeons General because of the fact that the public relies on the Surgeon General and the senior officials to provide guidance. To make decisions that are necessary for the health, safety and security of individuals as well as our nation. So that started when he was nominated, but once in office and he continued with those detrimental, misinformed remarks that continue to confuse people, we decided to come together and speak as one. Because this is not a political issue. This is about the health, safety and security of every citizen and our nation."

