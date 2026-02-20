Supreme Court strikes down Trump tariffs imposed using emergency powers

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs, dealing a major blow to his trade agenda.

Scripps News is reviewing the ruling to determine what it means for businesses and consumers who paid the tariffs while they were in effect.

The decision blocks tariffs Trump imposed under the emergency powers law, including those announced on “Liberation Day” on April 2, as well as tariffs enacted in February targeting imports from Canada, China and Mexico.

Ahead of the decision, Trump publicly warned of the consequences if the court ruled against him, writing on social media that the country would be “screwed” if the justices did not side with his administration.

The ruling aligns with two lower court decisions that also found the president lacks unilateral authority to impose tariffs under the emergency powers law.

Trump has repeatedly said the tariffs were generating billions of dollars for the U.S. economy and could be used to pay down the national debt. He also floated the idea of sending checks to Americans funded by tariff revenue, though that never happened.

Many of Trump’s critics argued the tariffs functioned as a tax on Americans, as numerous companies said they would be forced to raise prices because of the added costs.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.