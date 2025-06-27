Parents can opt kids out of LGBTQ book lessons, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Maryland parents may opt their children out of lessons involving LGBTQ-inclusive storybooks, saying the school district’s policy likely violates their religious rights.

The decision came in a closely watched case involving Montgomery County Public Schools, which introduced the books in 2022 to reflect its diverse student body, but it could have wider implications.

A group of parents sued after the district rescinded a previous policy that had allowed opt-outs. The school board said the exemption created disruptions and was difficult to implement consistently.

The parents, backed by religious liberty groups, argued the school board’s refusal to allow opt-outs forced their children to participate in lessons that contradicted their faith, violating the First Amendment.

School officials and civil rights advocates countered that the books are not religious instruction and that allowing opt-outs could erode efforts to create inclusive school environments.

Lower courts had sided with the school district.

But in reversing those decisions and granting a preliminary injunction, the justices ordered the district to notify parents when the books are used and to let them excuse their children from those lessons while the case continues.

